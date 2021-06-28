Miguel Cabrera hits home run No. 493 [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

He’s just seven away from 500.

Miguel Cabrera blasted an opposite field home run tonight against the Clevenand Indians, the 493rd of his career:

Leave it to the big fella to get the Tigers on the board in Cleveland! That's @MiguelCabrera's 493rd career home run, tying him with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th all-time. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/BC6OCusoFM — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) June 28, 2021

He’s now moved into a tie with Fred McGriff and Lou Gehrig for the 28th-most in Major League history.