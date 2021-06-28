Miguel Cabrera hits home run No. 493 [VIDEO]

He’s just seven away from 500.

Miguel Cabrera blasted an opposite field home run tonight against the Clevenand Indians, the 493rd of his career:

He’s now moved into a tie with Fred McGriff and Lou Gehrig for the 28th-most in Major League history.

