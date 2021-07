Sharing is caring!

He’s just five away from the elusive 500 mark.

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera blasted his 495th career home run tonight against the Minnesota twins, a two-run opposite field shot that enabled his team to tie the game at Target Field:

A double homerun from Cabrera brings in Schoop to tie it up! #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/ALjJitfeVh — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 27, 2021