Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Tigers News Reports

Miguel Cabrera honored before playing in final Spring Training game

By W.G. Brady
2
0

Inside the Article:

Miguel Cabrera played his final spring training game on Sunday, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 11-10 in a thrilling finish. The Tigers held a brief ceremony for Cabrera before the game, presenting him with a key to the city of Lakeland, where the Tigers have their spring training facility. Despite going 0-for-3 with a strikeout, Cabrera was celebrated by both the Tigers and the Rays as a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest hitters of all time.

Miguel Cabrera Detroit Tigers Spring Training
Photo via Evan Woodbery

Key Points

  • The Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 11-10 in their final spring training game
  • Miguel Cabrera played in the game, and it was his final spring training appearance
  • The Tigers held a ceremony for Cabrera before the game, where he was presented with a key to the city of Lakeland
  • Cabrera finished his final spring training with a .217 batting average, one home run, and two RBIs
  • The Tigers open their regular season on Thursday against the Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida

Big Picture: Miguel Cabrera's Last Season and Beyond

Miguel Cabrera has made it clear that the upcoming 2023 season will be his last in Major League Baseball. The two-time American League MVP has had a storied career, winning four batting titles, two home run titles, and a Triple Crown in 2012. He is also a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest hitters of all time. After his playing career is over, there has been some talk about Cabrera getting into coaching.

Why it matters

- Advertisement -

Cabrera's retirement marks the end of an era for the Detroit Tigers and Major League Baseball as a whole. Cabrera has been one of the game's best players for over a decade and has left an indelible mark on the sport. He will be remembered as one of the greatest hitters of all time, and his retirement will be felt across the league. With his playing career winding down, Cabrera's legacy will only continue to grow.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Michigan Football drops video to announce 2023 team trip
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

U of MW.G. Brady -

Michigan Football drops video to announce 2023 team trip

The Michigan Football team will be taking another team trip before their 2023 season and it sounds like a fun one.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.