Miguel Cabrera honored before playing in final Spring Training game

Miguel Cabrera played his final spring training game on Sunday, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 11-10 in a thrilling finish. The Tigers held a brief ceremony for Cabrera before the game, presenting him with a key to the city of Lakeland, where the Tigers have their spring training facility. Despite going 0-for-3 with a strikeout, Cabrera was celebrated by both the Tigers and the Rays as a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest hitters of all time.

Big Picture: Miguel Cabrera's Last Season and Beyond

Miguel Cabrera has made it clear that the upcoming 2023 season will be his last in Major League Baseball. The two-time American League MVP has had a storied career, winning four batting titles, two home run titles, and a Triple Crown in 2012. He is also a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest hitters of all time. After his playing career is over, there has been some talk about Cabrera getting into coaching.

Why it matters

Cabrera's retirement marks the end of an era for the Detroit Tigers and Major League Baseball as a whole. Cabrera has been one of the game's best players for over a decade and has left an indelible mark on the sport. He will be remembered as one of the greatest hitters of all time, and his retirement will be felt across the league. With his playing career winding down, Cabrera's legacy will only continue to grow.