Miguel Cabrera: ‘I think it’s time to say goodbye to baseball’

Miguel Cabrera has been playing Major League Baseball for 20 years, and following the conclusion of the 2023 season, he will hang up his cleats. His final season in the game he loves will be spent with the team he has played with for the last years, the Detroit Tigers. On Monday, prior to his charity gala in Miami, Cabrera spoke to MLB reporter Christina De Nicola, and he reiterated that 2023 will be his final season as a Major League Baseball player.

What did Miguel Cabrera say about saying goodbye?

While speaking to De Nicola, Cabrera talked about heading toward his final season.

“It feels a little weird to say that,” he said. “I thought I’m not going to say never, but I think it’s time to say goodbye to baseball.”

Cabrera added that he wants to stay involved in the Tigers’ organization in some capacity.

“I have time to decide, but my goal is to stay in baseball, try to help, because I love baseball,” he said.

It has not yet been determined, at least publicly, exactly what Miguel Cabrera’s role with the Tigers will be in 2023, but you can bet he will give it his all to help his team in any way that he can.