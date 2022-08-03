Miguel Cabrera isn’t doing well from a health standpoint

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope was that Miguel Cabrera, who would be the Detroit Tigers‘ primary designated hitter, would remain healthy for the full 162-game schedule.

Unfortunately, that is not the case and Tiger manager A.J. Hinch said on Wednesday that Cabrera is not doing well from a health standpoint and that he would be getting more regularly scheduled days off for the remainder of the season.

“I’ve talked to him about playing time moving forward and trying to get him a few more regularly scheduled days off,” Hinch told reporters.

Will Miguel Cabrera Change His Mind About When He Will Retire?

“I’m going to play two more years. I think that’s enough. I will be happy with 20 years in the big leagues if I can make it. I would say thank God for the opportunity and say two more years and I’m done,” Cabrera in August of 2021, per the Detroit News’ Chris McCosky.

But could Cabrera change his mind about retiring after the 2023 season if he is still able to hit around .300 against Major League pitching? Of course, he COULD, but WILL he change his mind about when he will retire?

One thing to keep in mind is that Miggy will turn 40 years old just after the start of the 2023 season and he knows very well that he is just a shell of what he once was, which is not a knock as Father Time catches up to every athlete not named Tom Brady.

On the other hand, it is pretty clear that Cabrera is still having fun playing the game he loves and it does not look at all like he is just going through the motions to finish out his contract.

That being said, I just don’t see Miguel Cabrera playing past the 2023 season. I predict his batting average will slip during the second half of the season (it is already down to .271) and that will be frustrating for him as he no longer contributes in the field.

Nation, do you think Miguel Cabrera will retire following the 2023 season?

