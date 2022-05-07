Miguel Cabrera joins elite company by hitting 600th career double [Video]

There it is!

On Saturday, against the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera joined elite company when he ripped his 600th career double to give his team the lead.

With his double, Cabrera joined Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols as the only two players in Major League Baseball with 3,000 hits, 600 doubles, and 500 home runs.

Detroit Tigers on Twitter: “Miggy being Miggy.Two runs and double the fun for the lead. pic.twitter.com/ERXtEFYhtH / Twitter” Miggy being Miggy.Two runs and double the fun for the lead. pic.twitter.com/ERXtEFYhtH

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 5/7/22

Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and help give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Pitchers

Corbin Burnes ($10,900)

Despite a recent 1.8% salary increase, Burnes will take the mound in an ideal spot against an Atlanta Braves lineup with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a low 71.0% contact rate against right-handers the past two seasons.

Today’s most expensive pitcher has been in great form through 32.2 innings this season, recording a 2.25 expected Fielding Independent Pitching rating and a sizzling 35.5% K-rate.

numberFire’s currently rank Burnes as Saturday’s top option with a 36.3 FanDuel point expectation and 7.2 strikeouts.

