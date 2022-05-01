in Detroit Tigers

Miguel Cabrera launches 1st home run of 2022 season [Video]

First of the year for Miggy!

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reached the historic mark of 3,000 hits earlier this season, and now he’s got his first home run at Dodger Stadium since 2011.

Cabrera launched a two-run shot to deep left field this afternoon against the Los Angeles Dodgers, putting the Tigers on the board for the 1st time in the afternoon with his first long ball of the 2022 season.

