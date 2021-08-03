Miguel Cabrera launches 498th career home run [VIDEO]

He’s now just two away from baseball history!

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera launched his 498th career home run tonight against the Boston Red Sox, a line drive into right field off Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards:

You are watching history happen. @MiguelCabrera has just hit his 498th career home run, closing in on a huge milestone! #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/FId9d58Ule — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 3, 2021

He’s now just two away from 500 in his future Hall of Fame career.