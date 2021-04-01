Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit Tigers past Cleveland Indians on ‘Snowpening Day’

Sharing is caring!

Miguel Cabrera came into Opening Day with 487 career home runs and he left the day with 488 as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Cleveland Indians on a cold, snowy day at Comerica Park.

Cabrera’s home run came in the first inning when Comerica Park looked more like a snow globe than a baseball stadium.

Petition to put this in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/bKrBSgwrd5 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 1, 2021

As far as pitching goes, Matthew Boyd did not have his A-game but he did manage to get throw 5 2/3 innings without giving up a run to an Indians team that had beat the Tigers 65 of the past 85 times they played.

The Tigers did end up surrendering a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning as Gregory Soto struggled but eventually got the final out to preserve a 3-2 win.

Trending around the Web

The Tigers and Indians will play next on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. ET.

GO TIGERS!