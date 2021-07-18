Miguel Cabrera lifts up Harold Castro for ‘Simba Cam’ at Comerica Park [Video]

One thing is for sure, the Detroit Tigers are currently having a lot of fun!

On Sunday, during their series finale against the Minnesota Twins, Miguel Cabrera and Harold Castro were having more fun than anyone as they decided to participate in ‘Simba Cam’ at Comerica Park.

Take a look as Miggy holds up Castro in the dugout during ‘Simba Cam.’

Just another case of MIGGY BEING MIGGY!

