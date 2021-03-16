Miguel Cabrera makes unpopular statement about Houston Astros cheating scandal

Sharing is caring!

“If you are not cheating, you are not trying.”

That is a quote that former professional wrestler Eddie Guerrero would often say and according to Detroit Tigers DH/1B Miguel Cabrera, there may be some truth to that statement.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Cabrera was asked about his thoughts on whether or not the Houston Astros 2017 World Series title is tainted and he did not mince words.

From ESPN:

“That’s bulls—,” the longtime Detroit Tigers slugger and shoo-in Hall of Famer told ESPN in a rare sit-down interview. “I don’t care about that.”

Most seem to believe that the Astros stealing signs in 2017 aided them in winning a championship but Cabrera does not see it that way.

“In the end … it’s baseball,” said Cabrera, the seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner. “[Try to] go ahead and do it like those guys did.”

The reason why Cabrera was asked about the 2017 Astros is that his new manager is former Astros skipper, AJ Hinch. Miggy says Hinch is an “honest man” who knows a lot about baseball.

“He’s a really smart guy, a passionate guy,” Cabrera said. “He’s an honest man, a very special man. He knows a lot about baseball. He has great communication with us. I don’t care what they did in Houston. He [was] a big part of the success Houston had the last three to five years.”

Nation, do you agree with Miggy that stealing signs in the manner the Astros did is no big deal?