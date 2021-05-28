Miguel Cabrera messes with New York Yankees runner trying to get leadoff [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Here is the latest case of Miggy being Miggy for ya!

Most players are probably pretty serious about things during a 1-1 game in the ninth inning but Detroit Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera is not most players.

Watch as Miggy has some fun messing with New York Yankees SS Tyler Wade, who was pinch-running for DJ LeMahieu in the ninth.

Miguel Cabrera demonstrates an innovative way to try to prevent a stolen base: Hold the runner's hand. pic.twitter.com/xOKul187DL — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 29, 2021