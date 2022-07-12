Miguel Cabrera moves past Ken Griffey Jr. on all-time list

At this point, it seems like a day does not go by without Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera passing an MLB great on an all-time list.

Well, Cabrera was at it again on Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals as he recorded the 1,837th RBI of his career with a fifth-inning sacrifice fly to score Javier Baez.

With his 1,837th career RBI, Cabrera has moved past the great Ken Griffey Jr. for No. 15 on the all-time list.

As noted by Jason Beck, up next on the all-time list is Ted “Freaking” Williams, who is sitting at No. 14 with 1,838 RBIs in his career.

Miguel Cabrera's 1837th career RBI is a fifth-inning sac fly off Kris Bubic scoring Javier Báez. He moves past Ken Griffey Jr. for 15th on MLB all-time list. Next up is Ted Williams with 1838. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 13, 2022

