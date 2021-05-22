Miguel Cabrera no longer thinking about milestones

Sharing is caring!

One of the game’s all-time great hitters, Miguel Cabrera continues to climb the MLB stats ladder in his quest to reach 500 career home runs.

Following yesterday’s performance against the Kansas City Royals in which he hit two long balls, including a grand slam, he’s now nine away from the milestone.

However, he admits that he’s not preoccupying his mind with the thought of reaching those marks like he would earlier in his career.

“I don’t want to put pressure on myself,” Cabrera said. “I did that early in the season and it didn’t work for me. What works for me is going out and playing and not thinking about the numbers, because that’s the way I’ve played my whole career. So I want to keep it simple. I want to go out there and do my job.”

Of course, he’s now also 113 hits away from reaching 3,000 in his future Hall of Fame career.

“It means a lot, because I’ve been really struggling this season, so getting that big home run right there gives me positive things to go out there and keep fighting,” Cabrera said. “I’m trying to help our team to win more games.”

“We don’t give anything away,” Cabrera said. “We always fight, try to compete. That’s the most important thing. If you compete, you have a chance to win in the ninth inning.”

Cabrera is now hitting .204 with a .617 OPS in 115 plate appearances over 28 games played this year.

– – Quotes via Evan Woodbery of MLive Link – –