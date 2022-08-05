Miguel Cabrera: ‘No way am I going to quit’

Prior to Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera told Detroit News reporter Chris McCosky that he has no intention of retiring following the 2022 season and that his plan is to finish out his contract and hang up his cleats following the 2023 season.

“I’m not going to retire,” he said, pulling me away from a chat with Riley Greene. “Not until after next year when my contract is done. They didn’t understand what I said. No way am I going to quit.”

Before Thursday’s game, Cabrera spoke to reporters and it sure sounded like he was pondering retirement after the 2022 season.

“We’ve got to talk to my agent. We’ve got to talk to the GM, we’ve got to talk to everybody, see what’s going to be the plan for next year. So right now, we don’t know. We focus about today. We’re going to go day by day and see what happens.

“But it’s nothing like — I don’t think about next year right now. I think about trying to finish healthy this year.”

After those quotes got out, they spread like crazy so on Friday, Cabrera wanted to make sure everyone knew his intentions.

“You’ve got to correct that,” he said. “I’m not going to quit. I am going to play out my contract.”

“I’m an animal,” he said, breaking into his superhero voice. “I’m a wild dog. I’m going to fight.”

Then, in a more serious tone, he said, “Next year is going to go way better. Next year I’m going to be right there.”

Miguel Cabrera will be limited for the remainder of the 2022 season

Is future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera playing his final games with the Detroit Tigers?

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Cabrera is going to get even more planned days off for the remainder of the season as he is not doing great health-wise. Specifically, he is dealing with knee issues that are giving him more pain these days.

Now, a day later it sounds like Cabrera may even be considering retirement rather than suffering through the 2023 season.

From Cody Stavenhagen:

“I don’t think it’s gonna get a ton better,” Hinch said on Wednesday of Cabrera’s knee. “He has his good days, he has his bad days I’m obviously very concerned, because with his age and how he’s much he’s played, there’s no real resolution other than you fight through it.”

Miguel Cabrera said today his knee has been bothering him for the last three weeks. What might that mean for next season?

“Got to talk to my agent,” Cabrera said, “… and see what’s gonna be the plan for next year.”

Said he’s focused on the rest of ’22 for now.

“I don’t want to hurt the team,” Cabrera said Thursday. “I don’t want to put them in a bad position. I’m OK with (not playing as much).

“I love this city. I don’t want to hurt this city.”

