Miguel Cabrera on Farewell Tour gifts: ‘They’ve already given me a lot of hits’

Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is entering his final season of Major League Baseball, and it is likely that teams around the league will present him with gifts as part of his Farewell Tour. However, Cabrera told reporters that he does not want his 2023 Farewell Tour to be a distraction to his team and that he is already happy that other teams have given him a lot of hits throughout the years.

Miguel Cabrera is selfless to the end

Cabrera's place in Major League Baseball history is already secure, but his final season is crucial for both him and the Tigers. Despite this being his Farewell Tour, Cabrera has made it clear that he wants the focus to remain on his team rather than his personal accomplishments. It's a testament to his selflessness and dedication to the game, and it could inspire his teammates to perform at an even higher level.

- Advertisement -

“I don't want attention,” Cabrera told reporters on Monday. “I don't want any distractions for our team. I look forward beating (other teams). If they're going to give me something, they've already given me a lot of hits. That's enough for me.”

“I look forward to enjoying this season and trying to help young guys, and trying to help our team to win more games. That's my focus this year. I don't want any distractions. I don't want any videos or any stuff. I want to do my job. That's it.”

Miggy's Place in History

Cabrera is one of the greatest hitters in Major League Baseball history, and his accomplishments speak for themselves. He's won four batting titles, two MVP awards (both with the Tigers), had a Triple Crown season and helped lead the Tigers to two American League pennants. He's also one of just 28 players to hit 500 career home runs, and his .308 career batting average ranks among the best of all time.

Miggy By the Numbers

.308 career batting average

507 home runs

1,847 RBIs

1,530 runs scored

Bottom Line

Miguel Cabrera's Farewell Tour with the Detroit Tigers is sure to be a special time for baseball fans, but he's made it clear that he wants it to be about the team rather than himself. As he embarks on his final season, it's worth taking a moment to appreciate everything he's accomplished during his remarkable career. Cabrera's contributions to the game of baseball will be felt for generations to come, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest hitters of all time.