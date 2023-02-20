Miguel Cabrera on final spring training: ‘I’ve been blessed’

Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is entering his final season of Major League Baseball, marking the end of an era for one of the game's greatest hitters. Cabrera's legacy in baseball is secure, having won four batting titles, two MVP awards, and leading the Tigers to two American League pennants. Miggy is now in his final spring training, and he talked about how “blessed” he has been and also about how he is ready to “enjoy this moment.”

Why it Matters for Miguel Cabrera and Detroit Tigers

Cabrera's place in Major League Baseball history is already cemented, but his final season is still important for both him and the Tigers. For Cabrera, it's a chance to put the finishing touches on a remarkable career and cement his status as one of the all-time greats. For the Tigers, it's an opportunity to celebrate Cabrera's career while also looking ahead to the future.

When asked about his final spring training, Cabrera said he has “been blessed” and is ready to “enjoy this moment.”

“I'm good,” Cabrera told reporters on Monday. “I can't complain. I've been blessed for a lot of years. I only want to be healthy, try to go out there and compete and enjoy the game. It's been good for me. I'm going to go out there and enjoy this moment.”

All great things must come to an end

While it's always bittersweet to see a legend retire, Cabrera's final season is an opportunity to reflect on his incredible career. His 20-year career includes 2,699 games, 10,022 at-bats, and a career batting average of .308. Cabrera also ranks 27th all-time in home runs with 507, 14th all-time in RBIs with 1,847, and 62nd all-time in runs scored with 1,530.

Miggy By the Numbers

2,699 games

10,022 at-bats

.308 career batting average

507 home runs

1,847 RBIs

1,530 runs scored

Bottom Line

Miguel Cabrera's final season will be emotional for Tigers fans and baseball fans alike. As he embarks on his final campaign, it's worth taking a moment to appreciate everything he's accomplished during his remarkable career. Cabrera's contributions to the game of baseball will be felt for generations to come, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest hitters of all time.