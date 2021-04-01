Miguel Cabrera, other Detroit Tigers arrive at Comerica Park for Opening Day 2021 [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Opening Day 2021 is finally upon us and despite snow on the ground this morning, the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians will be at Comerica Park this afternoon to battle to see which team will start the season at 1-0.

Here is a little behind-the-scenes video for ya showing Miguel Cabrera (who did not retire) along with some of his Tigers teammates arriving at Comerica Park.

#DetroitRoots #OpeningDay