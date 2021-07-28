Miguel Cabrera passes Barry Bonds with 2,936th career hit [VIDEO]

by

Earlier tonight against the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera tied the legendary Barry Bonds on MLB’s all-time hit list. And now, he’s officially passed him.

Cabrera singled in the top of the 11th inning, the 2,936th hit of his career, moving him into 36th place past Bonds:

Next stop: 500 career home runs!

