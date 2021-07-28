Miguel Cabrera passes Barry Bonds with 2,936th career hit [VIDEO]

Earlier tonight against the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera tied the legendary Barry Bonds on MLB’s all-time hit list. And now, he’s officially passed him.

Cabrera singled in the top of the 11th inning, the 2,936th hit of his career, moving him into 36th place past Bonds:

Cabrera drives in Schoop with a RBI to give the Tigers the lead! #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/G1kjoRagqz — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 28, 2021

Cabrera also now has more career hits than Barry Bonds https://t.co/XUxXkhEyeo — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) July 28, 2021

Next stop: 500 career home runs!