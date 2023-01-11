Miguel Cabrera pokes fun at Detroit Tigers changes at Comerica Park

- Advertisement -

Earlier today, it was announced that the Detroit Tigers would be transforming Comerica Park before Opening Day. They are moving some of the walls in, relabeling some with accurate laser-measured distances, and lowering the wall height to seven feet.

Why It Matters

For years, Comerica Park has been a hitter’s nightmare. The Detroit News’s Chris McCosky reported that Comerica had cost Miguel Cabrera about 100 home runs over his time here.

Centerfield at Comerica Park is one of the entire MLB’s deepest (420 ft).

Numerous players have complained about the number of outs, as opposed to hits, the dimensions have cost them.

The field has not up updated since 2003, when they moved the left-field fence into its current position.

Miguel Cabrera jokes about dimensions being changed

Miguel Cabrera took to Instagram after the announcement to poke some fun at the change in dimensions. Here’s what he had to say:

via @MiggysBat on Twitter

Cabrera has been with the club since 2008 and has had a wonderful career. And, while he did announce that 2023 will be his final year, you can see that the excitement around the changes is filtering down to everyone. While we love Miggy, 2023 should remain his final year, regardless of the field’s dimensions.

