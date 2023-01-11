Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More

    Miguel Cabrera pokes fun at Detroit Tigers changes at Comerica Park

    By Teddy Jackson
    0
    Reading Time2 min.
    HomeDetroit Tigers and MLB ArchiveNews

    Related News

    - Advertisement -

    Inside the Article:

    Earlier today, it was announced that the Detroit Tigers would be transforming Comerica Park before Opening Day. They are moving some of the walls in, relabeling some with accurate laser-measured distances, and lowering the wall height to seven feet.

    Why It Matters

    For years, Comerica Park has been a hitter’s nightmare. The Detroit News’s Chris McCosky reported that Comerica had cost Miguel Cabrera about 100 home runs over his time here.

    • Centerfield at Comerica Park is one of the entire MLB’s deepest (420 ft).
    • Numerous players have complained about the number of outs, as opposed to hits, the dimensions have cost them.
    • The field has not up updated since 2003, when they moved the left-field fence into its current position.

    Miguel Cabrera jokes about dimensions being changed

    Miguel Cabrera took to Instagram after the announcement to poke some fun at the change in dimensions. Here’s what he had to say:

    Miguel Cabrera
    via @MiggysBat on Twitter

    Cabrera has been with the club since 2008 and has had a wonderful career. And, while he did announce that 2023 will be his final year, you can see that the excitement around the changes is filtering down to everyone. While we love Miggy, 2023 should remain his final year, regardless of the field’s dimensions.

    What they are saying
    Load More
    Miguel Cabrera

    spot_img
    Previous article
    Breaking: Detroit Tigers to adjust Comerica Park dimensions before 2023 Opening Day
    Next article
    Detroit Pistons Fall Short Against Philadelphia 76ers In 147-116 Loss

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    spot_imgspot_img
    spot_img

    Hot News

    Load more

    Related Articles

    Load more

    Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Fan Driven Media LLC.