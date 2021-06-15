Miguel Cabrera reaches mark only 21 previous MLB players achieved

Sharing is caring!

The reservation for Miguel Cabrera in the Baseball Hall of Fame will be confirmed in due time. And while he’s chasing career home run No. 500, he just set a statistic that only 21 previous players in Major League Baseball history had achieved.

Thanks to his double tonight against the Kansas City Royals, he became the 22nd player in MLB history to reach the 5,000 total base mark with 5,001.

With his double in the 6th inning, @MiguelCabrera now has 5,001 total bases in his career, becoming the 22nd player in MLB history to reach the 5,000 total base mark. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 16, 2021