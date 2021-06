Sharing is caring!

According to the Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera has been removed from Tuesday night’s game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Tigers are reporting that Miggy was removed for precautionary reasons with left groin tightness.

Miguel Cabrera was removed from tonight’s game as a precautionary measure, due to left groin tightness. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 2, 2021