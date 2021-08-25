Miguel Cabrera reveals when he will retire from baseball

One question that has been asked quite a bit is, “how long will Miguel Cabrera continue to play baseball?”

Well, according to Cabrera, the plan is to play two more years and then hang up his cleats.

“I’m going to play two more years. I think that’s enough. I will be happy with 20 years in the big leagues if I can make it. I would say thank God for the opportunity and say two more years and I’m done.”

As noted by Chris McCosky, this is not exactly breaking news but hearing Miggy say it again makes it more definitive.

