Miguel Cabrera sends message to Detroit Tigers fans on final Opening Day

Detroit Tigers' future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera played his final Opening Day game on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox. Cabrera, who has already announced that this will be his last season in Major League Baseball, spoke to reporters prior to the game and thanked the fans for their support. He expressed that he is grateful for having the opportunity to play for 20 years on Opening Day, and hopes to do more for the fans in his remaining time in the league.

Why it Matters

Cabrera plays his final Opening Day game after announcing his retirement from Major League Baseball. He expresses gratitude towards the fans for their continuous support and hopes to do more for them in his remaining time in the league.

Key Points

Cabrera played in his final Opening Day game on Thursday

He has announced that this will be his last season in Major League Baseball

Cabrera thanked the fans for their continuous support throughout his career

He hopes to do more for the fans in his remaining time in the league

Cabrera is a member of three exclusive clubs: 3,000 hits, 500 home runs, and 600 doubles

He is batting .176 with two walks in five games this season

Miguel Cabrera thanks Detroit Tigers fans

Prior to the game, Cabrera spoke to the media and he thanked Tigers fans for their support throughout the years.

“Thank you to the fans,” Cabrera said. “They've always supported us every year. It doesn't matter if we're up, down. It's been hard the couple years, and they always support us. We want to say thank you. If fans aren't coming to the stadium, it's going to be boring for baseball. Hopefully, we can do more for the fans. Hopefully, we can win more for the fans.”

Bottom Line – Cabrera's Farewell: A Bittersweet Moment for Fans

Cabrera's legacy as a baseball legend is undeniable. With numerous awards and accolades under his belt, he has established himself as one of the greatest hitters of all time. Cabrera's retirement announcement at the end of the season marks the end of an era, and his final Opening Day game was a momentous occasion for fans of the Tigers and baseball fans around the world. Cabrera's message to the fans is a testament to his gratitude and dedication to the sport and serves as a reminder of the impact that he has had on the game.