Miguel Cabrera sets personal best against Pittsburgh Pirates

by

Don’t look now but Miguel Cabrera is on fire!

With his single in the 7th inning on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Miggy has now hit safely in seven consecutive plate appearances. The streak, according to Elias Sports, is the longest of Cabrera’s career and the longest by a Tigers hitter since Omar Infante did it in 2013.

Oh, by the way, Miggy is just 29 hits away from 3,000 for his career. With 21 games left, Cabrera could make this VERY interesting if he continues with his hot bat.

