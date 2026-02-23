fb
Miguel Cabrera Sounds Off on Justin Verlander's Return to Detroit

Justin Verlander’s return to the Detroit Tigers continues to resonate across the organization, and now one of the franchise’s greatest players has weighed in.

On Monday, while speaking about Verlander rejoining the Tigers, Miguel Cabrera made it clear he believes the reunion could be impactful both on and off the field.

“I think it’s going to be good for the team and the city,” Cabrera said via Chris McCosky. “Hope he can be healthy the whole year. Hopefully we can win another division and make a good run to the World Series.”

Cabrera and Verlander were longtime teammates during the Tigers’ dominant run in the early 2010s, helping Detroit reach multiple postseason appearances, including two World Series trips. Their shared history makes Cabrera’s comments especially meaningful as Verlander returns in 2026 to a Tigers team coming off back-to-back playoff appearances.

Verlander’s reunion has been widely viewed as both a competitive boost and a symbolic moment, reconnecting Detroit’s present with its championship-caliber past. Cabrera’s optimism echoes what many around the organization are hoping: that Verlander can stay healthy and help push the Tigers toward another deep October run.

