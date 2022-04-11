Miguel Cabrera speaks to media after getting two hits closer to 3,000 [Video]

On Monday evening, the Detroit Tigers took care of business as they defeated the Boston Red Sox by a score of 3-1 at Comerica Park.

During the game, Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, giving him 2,991 hits in his career.

Following the game, Cabrera spoke to the media and in terms of thinking about approaching 3,000 hits, Miggy said he does not want to put pressure on himself and that he just wanted to win baseball games.

Miggy also took the time to praise Javier Baez, who had the game-winning 2-run home run in the eighth inning.