Miguel Cabrera takes curtain call in front of empty Comerica Park following 2,000th hit as Tiger [Video]

Back in August of 2020, in his first at-bat of the game against the Minnesota Twins, Miguel Cabrera ripped a pitch to left field for his 2,000th hit as a member of the Detroit Tigers.

At the end of the inning, the Tigers played a video on the Comerica Park scoreboard in honor of Cabrera and Miggy responded by taking a curtain call.

There was only one problem. There were no fans in the stands!

Miggy being Miggy!

Check it out!

Miggy being, and we cannot stress this enough, MIGGY.

We are all lucky to have this legend in the @tigers dugout.#DetroitRoots | @MiguelCabrera pic.twitter.com/iGNFhO4H36 — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) August 30, 2020