Miguel Cabrera takes curtain call in front of empty Comerica Park following 2,000th hit as Tiger [Video]

by

Back in August of 2020, in his first at-bat of the game against the Minnesota Twins, Miguel Cabrera ripped a pitch to left field for his 2,000th hit as a member of the Detroit Tigers.

At the end of the inning, the Tigers played a video on the Comerica Park scoreboard in honor of Cabrera and Miggy responded by taking a curtain call.

There was only one problem. There were no fans in the stands!

Miggy being Miggy!

Check it out!

