Miguel Cabrera talks about being intentionally walked while sitting on 2,999 hits

Heading into Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera needed just one more hit to reach 3,000 for his amazing career.

With runners on second and third with two outs in the eighth inning, Cabrera stepped to the plate with what was likely going to be his final at-bat of the game. (It was)

Instead of getting a chance to hit, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the decision to intentionally walk Cabrera to load the bases and set up a lefty on lefty matchup.

Though it was certainly the smart baseball move, Boone was booed by the fans at Comerica Park and they chanted, “Yankees suck!”

Following the game, Cabrera spoke to the media and he said that he was not mad that he was intentionally walked.

“No, my on-base percentage went up,” Cabrera said.

“I got three chances,” Cabrera added. “That’s the game. The beautiful game of baseball.”

Miggy went on to say that a lot of kids were telling him how they skipped school to come and see him chase 3,000.

“I got a lot of kids telling me, ‘I skipped school.’ I said, ‘No, don’t do that! That’s not OK! Get to school!'”

