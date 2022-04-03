Miguel Cabrera talks about ’emotional moment’ for Detroit Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson

Saturday was a day that Spencer Torkelson will never forget as he was notified that he has made the Detroit Tigers and that he will be heading north with the team for Opening Day.

Torkelson found out he had made the team when Tigers manager A.J. Hinch called him to his office under the guise of talking to him about infield defense. Instead, Torkelson was told he had made the team and future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera was part of it.

On Sunday, Cabrera spoke to the media about the moment Torkelson found out the great news.

“It was a great moment. To see his face, his emotion, it was a very emotional moment for me and for the guys in the room. I’m so happy for him because he made it.”

“I said that because we need him in the lineup. Because if we want to win, we need him in the lineup… If he spent like one more year in the minor leagues, that’s not going to help us. I think he’s ready.”

The future is now!

