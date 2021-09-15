Miguel Cabrera to wear No. 21 this afternoon in honor of Roberto Clemente

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is Detroit’s nominee for the annual Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

And to that end, Cabrera will be wearing a new jersey number, but just for this afternoon’s matinee game against the Milwaukee Brewers. He’ll be switching from his usual No. 24 to No. 21, the same number that Clemente wore. Willi Castro will do the same, as he hails from Clemente’s homeland of Puerto Rico.

Cabrera’s number has also been changed on the Tigers official website.

“Being nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award is a great honor,” Cabrera said in a statement. “It’s one of the most prestigious awards in the game, and I am appreciative to be mentioned for it. Getting through the pandemic has been challenging for so many people across the world, but my family and I are so proud to play a small role in helping the Detroit and Michigan communities battle through some very hard times. It’s also great to see the progress we’re making with vaccinations, and like everyone, I am looking forward to a full return to normal life soon.”

Cabrera is currently hitting .261 with 15 home runs and 69 RBIs in 2021.

