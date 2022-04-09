Miguel Cabrera tries to be a ball boy, fails miserably [Video]

Flashback to April 17, 2016

It’s pretty safe to say that any ball boy would love to switch spots with Detroit Tigers slugger, Miguel Cabrera. But in the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros, Cabrera tried his hand at being a ball boy.

And he failed miserably.

Watch as a pitch from Astros starter Mike Fiers bounces away from the catcher’s glove and Miggy goes out of his way to help retrieve the ball. Unfortunately, as Cabrera tries to throw the ball to the ball boy, he misses the target and the ball hits the first-base dugout rail.