Detroit Tigers

Miguel Cabrera walks it off for the Tigers in the 11th inning

By Paul Tyler
Miguel Cabrera is in the final season of his Hall of Fame Major League Baseball career, and he continues to provide fans of the Detroit Tigers with memories. Miguel Cabrera came through in the clutch this afternoon for the host Tigers at Comerica Park, delivering his 16th career walk-off RBI in the 11th inning against the visiting San Francisco Giants. It was also the 3,095th hit of his career.

Check out the video and the frenzied celebration below:

Miguel Cabrera walk-off

For the Tigers, it was their second straight walk-off victory over the Giants, following in the footsteps of last night's similar victory. With the win delivered by Miguel Cabrera, Detroit was able to improve their record on the young 2023 season to 5-9, while the Giants dropped to 5-9. It was also Detroit's third straight win.

Miguel Cabrera continues to have fun playing the game that's given us as fans so much over the years, and we're certainly thrilled to see that he can still play at a high level for this team.

The Tigers and Giants will conclude their series tomorrow afternoon in Detroit, with Matthew Boyd (0-1, 4.00 ERA) taking the mound against Giants right-hander Logan Webb (0-3, 6.35).

