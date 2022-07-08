Earlier this morning, the Detroit Tigers announced that Miguel Cabrera had been selected to play in the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which will take place in Los Angeles, California.

Cabrera, along with Albert Pujols of the Los Angeles Dodgers, got into this year’s game thanks to a clause in the new CBA which allowed MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to select an additional All-Star player (or more if need be) from each league based on their career achievements.

So far this year, Cabrera, who is now 39, not only leads the Tigers with a .308 batting average but he currently sits at No. 8 in the American League and No. 13 in all of baseball as he just continues to hit.

Miguel Cabrera weighs in on joining Albert Pujols in 2022 MLB All-Star Game

It has been quite the season for Miguel Cabrera, not because he is hitting over .300 for the first time since 2016 when he finished the season with a .316 batting average, but because he reached a couple of big-time milestones.

Earlier this season, Cabrera picked up his 3,000th career hit and 600th career double to go along with his 500th home run that he achieved during the 2021 campaign.

Prior to Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, Cabrera spoke to reporters and he said joining Albert Pujols in the All-Star Game is going to be great.

“I’ve always looked up to Albert. I’ve always followed his career. He’s one of the best hitters I’ve ever seen in my life. To be part of this together is going to be great.”

We were hoping to see Cabrera selected to the All-Star Game based on what he has done so far in 2022 but getting in because of the amazing accomplishments he has had throughout his career is a pretty nice consolation prize for Detroit Tigers fans!

