Miguel Cabrera has words for Tigers No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Indians
Sep 18, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. The Tigers won 9-5. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

By all accounts, Detroit Tigers No. 1 draft pick Spencer Torkelson put on quite a show during his first workout with his new team. According to reports, Tork hit eight or nine home runs as he took batting practice at Comerica Park for the first time.

One person who noticed what Torkelson did was Tigers’ future Hall of Famer, Miguel Cabrera.

According to Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd, Cabrera had some words for Torkelson when he saw him in the hallway.

“Get on this side of the locker room soon. We need you,” Cabrera said.

Nation, how long do you think it will be until we see Spencer Torkelson in a regular-season game?

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

