Miguel Cabrera’s Hat/Jersey combo for 2022 MLB All-Star Game [Photos]

In case you have been under a rock for the past week or so, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera has been selected by commissioner Rob Manfred to play in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Joining Cabrera will be Tigers closer, Gregory Soto, who has been selected to his second consecutive MLB All-Star team.

The jersey/hat combo that Cabrera and Soto will be wearing at the All-Star Game has been released and it is pretty damn awesome.

Check it out.

Nation, what do you think about this hat/jersey combination?

