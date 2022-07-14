Miguel Cabrera’s Hat/Jersey combo for 2022 MLB All-Star Game [Photos]

In case you have been under a rock for the past week or so, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera has been selected by commissioner Rob Manfred to play in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Joining Cabrera will be Tigers closer, Gregory Soto, who has been selected to his second consecutive MLB All-Star team.

The jersey/hat combo that Cabrera and Soto will be wearing at the All-Star Game has been released and it is pretty damn awesome.

Check it out.

Check out the hat and uniform Tigers Miguel Cabrera and Gregory Soto will wear in the MLB All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/vTzwILBP6C — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 14, 2022

Nation, what do you think about this hat/jersey combination?

