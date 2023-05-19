In a disappointing final season up to this point, Miguel Cabrera‘s batting average sits at a meager .182, with more strikeouts than hits as the Detroit Tigers‘ designated hitter. Having played in only 22 of the team's first 41 games, Cabrera's limited appearances suggest he is on track for roughly 300 at-bats in his final season. Tigers' manager, A.J. Hinch, has faced repeated inquiries regarding Cabrera's place in the lineup, contemplating whether he can afford to keep the veteran on the field.

Key Points

Cabrera's role with the Tigers has diminished, with a batting average of .182 and limited playing time, raising questions about his future contributions to the team.

The Tigers' manager, A.J. Hinch, faces the challenge of balancing Cabrera's desire to be a part of the team with the need to give other players more playing time.

Cabrera's role depends not only on his own performance but also on the emergence of other players who are competing for playing time, creating a dynamic situation within the team.

Miguel Cabrera’s role with Detroit Tigers now depends on others

Hinch acknowledges the significance of Cabrera's presence in the team but grapples with the challenge of balancing his role with the need to give other players more playing time.

“I mean, I think about it every series, because I want to keep him a part of this and he wants to be a part of it,” Hinch said.

The future of Cabrera's role remains uncertain, hinging not only on his performance but also on the emergence of other players who are pushing for more playing time. For instance, Andy Ibanez has consistently performed well, earning everyday at-bats. Ultimately, Cabrera's playing time will be earned based on performance, just like for any other player.

“We'll see,” Hinch said when asked about Cabrera’s role. “I mean, obviously, it depends on the performance of other people as well, and guys are pushing to play a little bit more. Andy Ibanez came up. I didn't intend to play him every game. I intended to play him a lot, but he's hit his way to everyday at-bats. (Zach) McKinstry has done the same thing. I want to keep Shorty (Zach Short) in the mix because of what he offers on defense. That cuts into Schoop, it cuts into Miggy. … The extra games are gonna have to be earned, just like anybody else.”

Bottom Line: Can the Tigers afford to put Cabrera in the lineup?

Cabrera's role with the Tigers has become contingent on the performances of others and his ability to contribute at the plate. As his statistics decline, questions arise about his future impact and playing time. Hinch faces the challenge of juggling the desire to involve Cabrera while providing opportunities for emerging talent. The team must find a delicate balance that respects Cabrera's legacy while fostering the development of younger players. As long as the Tigers continue to play good baseball, and the younger guys are performing, you can bet Hinch will continue to play Cabrera less and less.