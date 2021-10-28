Miguel Carbrera asks Justin Verlander to return to Detroit Tigers

Ever since the moment Justin Verlander was traded to the Houston Astros, we have been saying that he would return to the Detroit Tigers in 2022.

Well, Verlander is currently in the final year of his contract with the Astros and he will then be eligible to return to the Tigers.

One person who clearly wants Verlander to return to Detroit is Miguel Cabrera.

On Thursday, Cabrera commented on a video Verlander posted to Instagram.

“Come back to you familia the D,” Cabrera said.

Nation, do you think Verlander will come back to the Tigers?