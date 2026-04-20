Detroit Lions Could Find Hidden Gem in National Champion EDGE

The Detroit Lions have heard the noise.

Fans want more pass rush help. Local media has been pounding the table for it all offseason. And yet, as things stand today, Detroit has not invested significant capital into upgrading its edge group for 2026.

That is expected to change in a big way during the upcoming draft.

In fact, it would be surprising if the Lions do not select an EDGE rusher in either the first or second round.

But what happens after that is where things could get interesting.

Enter Mikail Kamara.

A late-round name worth circling

Kamara is not a player generating early-round buzz. Most projections have him going on Day 3 of this week’s draft, and there is a very real chance he could still be on the board in the seventh round.

That is exactly why he is worth paying attention to.

After beginning his career with injuries, Kamara broke out at James Madison before following his coaching staff to Indiana. There, he developed into an All-American and played a key role in a national championship run.

Even when his production dipped in 2025, his impact did not disappear.

Over the past two seasons, he generated 127 quarterback pressures, a number that speaks louder than any projection.

Why he fits what Detroit values

Under defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, Detroit has built its identity around effort, discipline, and physicality.

Kamara checks those boxes.

He plays with urgency off the edge, shows flexibility in his rush, and uses his hands effectively to create pressure. More importantly, he understands how to win. There is a natural feel to his game when it comes to counters and positioning.

He is not perfect.

Kamara does not have the ideal size or elite testing numbers that teams typically covet. When longer, stronger tackles get their hands on him, he can get stalled out.

But players who consistently affect the quarterback tend to stick in the league.

The ideal scenario for Detroit

The Lions are widely expected to address the edge position early, potentially pairing another high-end rusher with Aidan Hutchinson.

If that happens, Kamara becomes even more intriguing.

Instead of being asked to carry a load, he could develop as a rotational piece. A high-motor, high-effort rusher who comes in and creates disruption in key moments.

That is how you find value late in the draft.

The bottom line

Detroit has not yet made the splash move many expected at edge rusher.

That likely changes early in the draft.

But if the Lions want to truly round out the position group, they would be wise to double dip. And if they do, Mikail Kamara is exactly the type of late-round prospect who could quietly outperform his draft slot.

If he is still on the board in the sixth or even seventh round, do not be surprised if Detroit takes a chance.

It might end up being one of the smartest moves of their entire draft.