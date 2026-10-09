Boynton Calls Dusty May ‘The Best I’ve Ever Been Around’

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Mike Boynton Jr. called former head coach Dusty May “the best I’ve ever been around just in terms of emotional IQ,” speaking at Big Ten Media Days in Rosemont, Illinois, this week.

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May left Michigan after winning the national championship in the 2025-26 season, a year the Wolverines finished with a 37-3 overall record and a 19-1 Big Ten conference record. Boynton spent both of those seasons on May’s staff as Michigan’s defensive coordinator before the school named him the successor.

May left for the NBA to coach the Dallas Mavericks, taking over in June for Jason Kidd. His calm demeanor will no doubt be missed at the college level. Even with a lot of talent returning for the Wolverines this season, Boynton has a big challenge ahead of him.

Mike Boynton Jr. Takes Over a Very Different Job

Boynton has been a head coach at the collegiate level before, running the Oklahoma State Cowboys from 2017 to 2024. His overall record with Oklahoma State was 119-109 and his winning percentage was .522, and the Cowboys reached the NCAA Tournament once in those seven years. Michigan handed him a two-year contract in July. The expectations that come with it are nothing like the ones he had in Stillwater.

The Wolverines are expected to compete for a national title again and to get back to the Final Four that Detroit hosts at Ford Field on April 3 and 5. Michigan basketball was a team that was hard to play against in May’s two seasons with the program. Boynton will need to make sure that the Wolverines have that same identity during the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Dusty May’s Rise From Florida Atlantic to the NBA

May spent 13 seasons as an assistant before Florida Atlantic hired him as a head coach in 2018. He took the Owls to the Final Four in 2023 as a No. 9 seed, and his overall record with Florida Atlantic was 126-69 with a .646 winning percentage. In two seasons with Michigan, his overall record was 64-13 with a .831 winning percentage.

If May did not leave the Wolverines for the NBA, it would have been safe to say that they would have been a serious Final Four contender. They still can be with Boynton as head coach, but it remains to be seen what he does with the players that May left behind.