Boynton: Michigan Isn’t ‘Defending the National Championship’

Mike Boynton Jr. inherited a national champion, and at his first Big Ten Media Days as Michigan’s head coach he spent part of the morning arguing that the Wolverines are not defending anything. Michigan went 37-3 last season and beat UConn 69-63 for the program’s first national title since 1989. Boynton replaced Dusty May in July, and the expectation came with the job.

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Asked Thursday in Chicago about the target on Michigan’s back, Boynton started somewhere else, according to UM Hoops’ media day writeup.

“One of the things that we got to be mindful of internally is that we don’t think we’re defending the national championship. You know, Elliot and Trey won a national championship. But JP Estrella and Moustapha Thiam did not.”

Mike Boynton Won’t Call It a Title Defense

That is roster math, not modesty. Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney were on the floor when Michigan won it. J.P. Estrella and Moustapha Thiam were not on the team. The frontcourt that carried the title run is gone: Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara all went in the 2026 NBA Draft lottery, inside the first 12 picks, and May left to coach the Dallas Mavericks.

Boynton’s follow-up was the question he wants this roster to answer instead: “How does this team create its own legacy?”

His Players Will Take the Target

The players are less interested in the distinction. Cadeau told Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press that he wants it.

“I feel like being the hunted now just adds another chip on our shoulder. We know we’re going to get the best version of everybody every time we step on the court. People are gonna circle us on the calendar and it’s just gonna make us be better and have us be forced to step up.”

Hunted is how the rest of the Big Ten will treat Michigan either way. Boynton’s point is the narrower, internal one: what this team tells itself in October.

Cadeau and McKenney Return the Backcourt

Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney are going to be one of the best backcourts in the country this season. Both played all 40 games last season. Cadeau averaged 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists, and was named the Final Four’s most outstanding player after scoring 19 in the championship game. McKenney averaged 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Estrella and Thiam Rebuild the Frontcourt

J.P. Estrella transferred in from Tennessee and Moustapha Thiam transferred in from Cincinnati. They are the new frontcourt. Estrella, 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, played 33 games for the Volunteers last season and averaged 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.3 steals. He spent three seasons at Tennessee under Rick Barnes, and his last game there was the 95-62 Elite Eight loss to Michigan on March 29.

Thiam played 31 games for Cincinnati and averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.8 steals. He is 7-foot-2 and 250 pounds. Michigan is his third school in three seasons. He played for UCF in 2024-25.

Boynton’s Message to the Newcomers

Boynton said he does not want either of them measuring himself against the player he replaced.

“I don’t want Moustapha and JP to think that they have to be like Morez and Aday. I want them to think that they want to do what Morez and Aday did, which was to get people to stop talking about Danny and Vlad.”

Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin were the frontcourt Lendeborg, Johnson and Mara replaced, which is exactly the point. Michigan turned over its two biggest names a year ago and won a national title anyway.

This team is talented enough to make another run at the Final Four. Winning back-to-back national titles is the hardest thing to do in college basketball, and Boynton would rather his roster not spend the winter thinking about the last one.