Mike Boynton’s second game as Michigan’s head coach is the rematch of last season’s national championship game. The Wolverines meet UConn at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 6 at TD Garden in Boston, with the game on TNT.

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Boynton spoke with the media on Thursday ahead of the trip east and was asked what the Huskies would carry into the rematch.

Mike Boynton on UConn’s motivation

Boynton said at his press conference, “I think there’s a natural sense of motivation for the losing team, if you will, right? The way the season ended was certainly sad for them that night. Obviously Braylon [Mullins] was part of the team. Silas [Demary] was a part of that team. Solo Ball was part of the team, although he’s not playing. They have several other guys who were.

“There’ll be an element of that, no question, but the game itself, after the first four or five minutes, will have nothing to do with what happened last year.”

Michigan head coach Mike Boynton Jr. reacts to a play against the Oakland during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan and UConn meet again in the title game rematch

The Wolverines and the Huskies met in the national title game last season, and Michigan won 69-63 for its first national championship since 1989. UConn opened this season at No. 4 in the preseason AP Top 25, with Michigan at No. 16. The first in-season poll has not been released yet.

Dan Hurley is still the head coach for the Huskies. This is Boynton’s first season at Michigan, where he took over after Dusty May left for the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason.

Both rosters look different than they did in April

Michigan lost Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr., who all went in the first round of the NBA draft within four picks of one another. UConn brought back more of its title-game group, including Mullins and Demary. Ball is the exception Boynton flagged: the Huskies announced in April that he would have wrist surgery and miss the 2026-27 season on a medical redshirt.

Both teams are 1-0. Michigan opened with an 84-68 win over Oakland on Monday. Friday night will tell a lot about where the Wolverines and the Huskies are heading in 2026-27.

How to Watch UConn vs. Michigan