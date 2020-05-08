Did Mike Daniels just reveal that he is re-signing with the Detroit Lions

There is no question about it, the Detroit Lions could still use some veteran help on the interior of their defensive line.

That being said, one of the top free-agent DTs available just so happens to be a player who was on the Lions roster in 2019. That player is Mike Daniels.

On Friday, Daniels quote tweeted a tweet from Pro Football Focus and many fans are wondering if it means he is going to re-sign with the Lions.

Check it out.

This is encouraging. I'm excited to see more snaps this season and I thank God for continuing to bless me 🙏🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/Q61SDrsuL0 — Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) May 8, 2020

Ok, folks, we get it, there is nothing going on right now but we cannot just assume Daniels reply automatically means he is coming back to the Lions. I mean, he could just be referring to getting more snaps with a different organization.

That being said, time will tell.

Daniels was injured for a good part of the 2019 season so we really never got a chance to see what he can do when 100% healthy. Maybe we will get to see that in 2020 and maybe we won’t.

Nation, what do you think Daniels’ tweet means?