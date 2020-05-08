41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, May 9, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Did Mike Daniels just reveal that he is re-signing with the Detroit Lions

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions RB Zach Zenner compares Matt Patricia to Jim Caldwell

Don Drysdale - 0
Here we go again. Another Detroit Lions player who was cut by Matt Patricia is commenting on current Lions head coach, Matt Patricia. This time...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions finish with extremely odd record as all 256 NFL games are projected

Don Drysdale - 0
Here we go! Each year, Mike Clay puts out "projected" scores all 256 NFL regular-season games and that is exactly what he did earlier this...
Read more

Featured Video

There is no question about it, the Detroit Lions could still use some veteran help on the interior of their defensive line.

That being said, one of the top free-agent DTs available just so happens to be a player who was on the Lions roster in 2019. That player is Mike Daniels.

On Friday, Daniels quote tweeted a tweet from Pro Football Focus and many fans are wondering if it means he is going to re-sign with the Lions.

Check it out.

Ok, folks, we get it, there is nothing going on right now but we cannot just assume Daniels reply automatically means he is coming back to the Lions. I mean, he could just be referring to getting more snaps with a different organization.

That being said, time will tell.

Daniels was injured for a good part of the 2019 season so we really never got a chance to see what he can do when 100% healthy. Maybe we will get to see that in 2020 and maybe we won’t.

Nation, what do you think Daniels’ tweet means?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articleFormer Detroit Lions RB Zach Zenner compares Matt Patricia to Jim Caldwell
Next articleRed Wings F Anthony Mantha comments on where he wants to play in 2020-21

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.