Mike DeBord returns to Ann Arbor for third coaching stint with Wolverines

Former Michigan Wolverines assistant coach Mike DeBord is back in Ann Arbor – for the third time.

He’s back with the Michigan Wolverines for his third stint in Ann Arbor since 1993, joining head coach Jim Harbaugh‘s staff as an analyst.

He’s previously served as the offensive line coach, and later offensive coordinator – during which the Wolverines won the 1997 National Title. Later, after serving as head coach of Central Michigan, he came back to Michigan in 2004 and served as special teams coordinator, recruiting coordinator and once again, offensive coordinator.

After leaving upon the retirement of Lloyd Carr, he’s had stops at Indiana, Tennessee, and in the AAF.