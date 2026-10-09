The NFL world is mourning the death of one of its most iconic figures, as legendary Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka has died at the age of 86. Ditka, who led Chicago to its unforgettable Super Bowl championship following the 1985 season, was one of the most recognizable personalities in professional football history.

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Ditka’s family confirmed his passing in a statement on Friday morning. The news comes as the football world remembers a man whose fiery personality, toughness, and competitive spirit helped define an entire era of the NFL.

Jan 26, 1986; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka on the sidelines against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XX at the Superdome. The Bears defeated the Patriots 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Manny Rubio Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Ditka served as head coach of the Bears from 1982 through 1992, compiling a 106-62 regular-season record with Chicago. His greatest achievement came during the 1985 season, when the Bears finished 15-1 before dominating the New England Patriots 46-10 in Super Bowl XX.

That championship team is still widely regarded as one of the greatest in NFL history, featuring stars such as Walter Payton, Mike Singletary, Richard Dent, and William Perry. Ditka’s emotional coaching style and unmistakable personality made him a larger-than-life figure in Chicago and throughout professional football.

Before becoming a legendary coach, Ditka enjoyed an outstanding playing career as a tight end with the Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988 and later served as head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Ditka Family Confirms His Death at 86

Here’s a statement from the family:

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka. While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family. Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever. With love and gratitude, The Ditka Family

A Legend Who Transcended the Bears-Lions Rivalry

Although Ditka spent much of his career battling the Detroit Lions as an NFC Central rival, his impact extended far beyond Chicago. His contributions helped shape the NFL, and his name remains synonymous with toughness, passion, and championship football.

Known affectionately as “Da Coach,” Ditka became a cultural icon whose influence continued long after his coaching career ended. His legacy will forever be connected to the 1985 Bears, a team that remains among the most celebrated champions in professional football history.