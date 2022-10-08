U of M

Mike Hart suffers medical emergency, Jim Harbaugh gives update

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Mike Hart Jim Harbaugh

If you tuned in for Saturday’s game between Michigan and Indiana, you know that Wolverines’ running backs coach Mike Hart suffered a medical emergency on the field.

Featured Videos

At the time, it was reported that Hart was alert as he was carted off the field but that he was taken to the hospital for observation.

What Jim Harbaugh said about Mike Hart following the Wolverines’ victory

Following the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over the Hoosiers, Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media and gave an update on Hart.

Harbaugh told reporters that Hart is in stable condition, but is going to stay in Bloomington overnight for further evaluation.

Yeah, Mike had a medical emergency during the game. And he’s in stable condition. He’s going to stay overnight here in Bloomington for continuing observation. Mike’s a strong guy and just abundant prayers go his way and really put things in perspective.

Via Isaiah Hole – Wolverines Wire

Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to Hard and the Michigan family during this difficult time.

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Quintez Cephus Detroit Lions Quintez Cephus will miss at least a month with Detroit Lions
Next Article Draymond Green Jordan Poole Draymond Green stepping away from Warriors following incident with Jordan Poole
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh comments on horse-crap call during Michigan’s win over Indiana
Draymond Green Jordan Poole
Draymond Green stepping away from Warriors following incident with Jordan Poole
Mike Hart Jim Harbaugh
Mike Hart suffers medical emergency, Jim Harbaugh gives update
Quintez Cephus Detroit Lions
Quintez Cephus will miss at least a month with Detroit Lions
Lost your password?