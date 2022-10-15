U of M

Mike Hart trolls James Franklin after Michigan’s blowout win over Penn State

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Mike Hart Trolls James Franklin
A week ago, during Michigan‘s win over Indiana, Wolverines’ running backs coach Mike Hart suffered a medical emergency and had to be taken to the hospital.

One week later, Hart was back on the Michigan sidelines as the undefeated Wolverines took on the undefeated Penn State Nittany Lions.

James Franklin’s weekly tweet

Each week, Penn State head coach James Franklin sends out a tweet where he posts the name of the Nittany Lions opponent three times.

Here is the tweet Franklin sent out on Friday.

Mike Hart trolls James Franklin

Mike Hart had the running backs ready on Saturday as the Wolverines racked up over 400 yards rushing as Michigan defeated Penn State by a score of 41-17 at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Following the win, Hart took to Twitter and trolled James Franklin.

Check it out.

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards led the way

It was the Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards show on Saturday afternoon as they each scored a long touchdown and had over 150 yards rushing on the day.

In the game, Corum carried the ball 28 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns, while Edwards had 16 carries for 173 yards and a touchdown.

Nation, this Michigan team is for real and they proved that on Saturday against the No. 10 team in the nation.

