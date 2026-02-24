New Lions Coach Mike Kafka Explains What Makes Jared Goff Special

When Mike Kafka talks about Jared Goff, it’s immediately clear this isn’t surface-level praise.

The Detroit Lions’ new passing game coordinator didn’t focus on arm strength, highlight throws, or box-score production when discussing the Lions’ quarterback. Instead, Kafka zeroed in on what separates elite veterans from the rest: command, preparation, and total ownership of the position.

“Number one, he’s a competitor. He’s an operator,” Kafka said to Tim Twentyman.

That simple description carries weight coming from a former NFL quarterback and longtime quarterbacks coach. Kafka has seen the position from every angle, and his early assessment of Goff speaks directly to why Detroit’s offense has become one of the league’s most reliable units.

A Quarterback Who’s Seen Everything

Kafka emphasized that Goff’s greatest advantage isn’t physical, it’s experiential. After more than a decade in the league, there’s very little a defense can throw at him that he hasn’t already processed and solved.

“He’s seen a lot of different things, whether it’s coverage schemes, whether it’s fronts, pressures—he has a pretty vast library of football that he can pull from,” Kafka said.

That mental database allows Detroit’s offense to operate with confidence at the line of scrimmage, especially in high-leverage moments. For Kafka, that’s what separates veterans like Goff from younger quarterbacks still learning on the fly.

Credit to the Details

Kafka also made a point to highlight how much of Goff’s growth comes from the structure and discipline built around him, specifically crediting quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell.

“It’s really a credit to coach Brunell, who’s been with him throughout this whole journey,” Kafka said. “How he structured the footwork, his eyes, his eye progression, all the little small details—you see that on tape.”

Those details matter. Kafka noted that Goff’s consistency shows up not just in results, but in how cleanly he operates within the offense.

“You see that on tape,” Kafka said.

That kind of endorsement reinforces why Detroit’s coaching staff views Goff as a stabilizing force rather than a limitation.

Why Working With Goff Excites Kafka

Kafka didn’t hide his enthusiasm about collaborating with a quarterback who already understands the game at such a high level.

“To be able to get to work with a guy like that who’s a veteran, who’s seen a lot of different things—that’ll be cool to work with,” Kafka said.

It’s a telling comment. Kafka isn’t walking into Detroit looking to overhaul the quarterback position. Instead, he’s joining an offense with an established leader, someone who can help elevate the entire passing operation through communication and execution.

What This Means for the Lions’ Passing Game

Kafka’s comments paint a clear picture: Detroit’s passing game isn’t being rebuilt, it’s being refined.

With a quarterback who can diagnose defenses, adjust protections, and operate efficiently within structure, the Lions are positioned to keep expanding their offense without sacrificing reliability. Kafka’s role becomes less about teaching fundamentals and more about unlocking additional layers within an already sophisticated system.

And when a coach calls his quarterback a competitor and an operator, that’s about as strong a foundation as you can ask for.