Mike Krzyzewski apologizes to Duke fans after losing his final home game to North Carolina [Video]

On Saturday, Mike Krzyzewski had a golden opportunity to win his final home game as the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils as they hosted North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Unfortunately for Krzyzewski and his players, the Tar Heels had something else in mind as they defeated Duke 94-81. The 13-point loss is Duke’s third-largest margin of defeat to an unranked opponent under Coach K.

Following the game, during his farewell ceremony, Krzyzewski took a moment to apologize to the fans, saying the performance was “unacceptable.”

He ended by saying, “Today was unacceptable, but this season has been very acceptable.”

