in College Sports

Mike Krzyzewski apologizes to Duke fans after losing his final home game to North Carolina [Video]

19 Views 3 Votes

On Saturday, Mike Krzyzewski had a golden opportunity to win his final home game as the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils as they hosted North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Unfortunately for Krzyzewski and his players, the Tar Heels had something else in mind as they defeated Duke 94-81. The 13-point loss is Duke’s third-largest margin of defeat to an unranked opponent under Coach K.

Following the game, during his farewell ceremony, Krzyzewski took a moment to apologize to the fans, saying the performance was “unacceptable.”

He ended by saying, “Today was unacceptable, but this season has been very acceptable.”

Check it out.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Aidan Hutchinson posts elite numbers at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine