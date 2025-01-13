fb
Monday, January 13, 2025
Mike McCarthy is OUT as Head Coach of the Dallas Cowboys

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Mike McCarthy is no longer the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on the length of a new contract. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, McCarthy will now pursue other opportunities. Despite leading the Cowboys to three playoff appearances and maintaining a winning record, McCarthy's tenure ended without postseason success, prompting the change.

Impact on Detroit Lions and Other Teams

McCarthy’s departure could indirectly affect coaching candidates such as Detroit Lions coordinators Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson. Glenn, who is linked to the New Orleans Saints, might see the Saints' interest in McCarthy diminish, while Johnson could face competition for the Chicago Bears job if McCarthy is hired there.

What's Next for the Cowboys?

The Cowboys will now search for a new head coach to build on McCarthy's regular-season success and address their postseason struggles. Meanwhile, McCarthy, a Super Bowl-winning coach, will likely quickly find a new opportunity elsewhere in the NFL.

